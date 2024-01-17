CBS Orders Reality Show That Sees Contestants Journey Through New Zealand Mountains

CBS has ordered the reality show The Summit, which is based on an Australian series. New Zealander Manu Bennett hosts.

The show sees 16 strangers embark on a journey through the New Zealand Alps. Their backpacks contain an equal share of $1 million. They have 14 days to complete the course and win the cash, but not everyone will make it.

“These strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak,” said CBS.

Tracking them is the Mountain’s Keeper, who will surprise the trekkers with twists and force decisions that complicate the grueling ascent.

If the group fails to reach the summit in time, all the prize money will be lost.

“The Summit encompasses everything our viewers love in a reality show – everyday people overcoming and conquering their fears, a fierce game of strategy and an intense physical and emotional competition,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Set against a breathtaking mountain backdrop, this is a high-stakes, adrenaline-filled game with thrilling twists and turns that make for riveting and inspiring television.”

The Summit is produced by Endemol Shine North America.

“We are so excited to embark on this exhilarating adventure with our partners at CBS on a proven format that has captivated audiences internationally,” said Sharon Levy, CEO of Endemol Shine North America. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along on this epic quest with an incredible group of contestants as they learn how far they’re willing to go and what they’re willing to do to reach The Summit.”

Bennett is an actor whose film works includes The Hobbit franchise. The cast and premiere date for The Summit have not been announced.

Kevin Lee, Tina Nicotera and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers.