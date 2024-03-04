‘Tracker’ Gets Second Season on CBS

CBS has renewed drama Tracker, the Justin Hartley series that premiered out of the Super Bowl. Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve a variety of mysteries, while contending with his own fractured family.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

The series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid and Ben Winters are executive producers on Tracker.