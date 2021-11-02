Cardi B To Host ‘2021 American Music Awards’ on ABC

Rapper Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event, celebrating the top achievements in music as determined by fans, happens Sunday, Nov. 21, and ABC airs it.

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Cardi B has won five AMAs and has performed at the event. Cardi B’s first album, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” she said. “I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Taraji P. Henson hosted last year’s AMAs.

The 2021 American Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment.