Taraji P. Henson to Host ‘2020 American Music Awards’ on ABC

Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards, which happen Nov. 22 on ABC. Henson’s films include Hidden Figures and Hustle & Flow and her TV work includes Empire. The event happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

AMA nominees include The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, which have eight nominations, Megan Thee Stallion, with five, and Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat with four.

Dua Lipa will perform.

Henson wrote the book Around the Way Girl.

The 2020 American Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers.