Trevor Noah Hosts Grammys March 14

CBS airs the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, March 14. Trevor Noah hosts the event at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which will also stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

Performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Beyonce has nine nominations and Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa have six apiece. The Weeknd has said he will not submit his work for future Grammy consideration after being snubbed this year.

Saluting music venues that have been impacted by the pandemic, awards presenters will include staffers from Los Angeles’s Troubadour and Hotel Cafe, New York’s Apollo Theater and Nashville’s Station Inn.

The event shifted from January 31 due to the COVID situation in Los Angeles at the time.

The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer and Hamish Hamilton is director.

Noah hosts The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. It will be Noah’s first time hosting the music awards.