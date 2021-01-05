Grammys on CBS Shifted to March

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is shifting from Jan. 31 to March 14 due to the COVID-19 situation in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host and CBS will air the event.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” said the Recording Academy, CBS and the producers in a statement. “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

It will be Noah’s first time hosting the music awards.

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times,” said the organizers.