Byron Allen Deal With Google Puts Media Business in Cloud, Weather on YouTube TV

Byron Allen ’s quickly expanding Allen Media Group has made a multi-platform deal with digital giant Google to use the Google Cloud as its data infrastructure and carry The Weather Channel and other networks on Google’s YouTube TV .

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Allen has described Allen Media Group as a “digital first company.”

Using the Google Cloud, with its data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, will give Allen Media Group better connections and relationships with its audiences and enable it to build apps faster and make smarter business decisions, the companies said.

Allen’s The Weather Channel is expected to be the first of Allen’s networks to added to YouTube TV. Other networks are also expected to be added in 2022. Google will also work with Allen to bruins Allen’s streaming offerings to more devices via Google Play, Google TV and Android TV, in addition to Android phones.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “By leveraging Google's technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support, and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide."

The ability to handle, analyze and act on data is becoming increasingly important to media companies, especially as more viewers select digital options to consume content.

“Allen Media Group’s vast portfolio of properties represents a tremendous opportunity to engage audiences worldwide,” said Don Harrison, president of global partnerships, Google. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group to offer Google’s secure technology solutions, data analytics and distribution platforms as it continues to transform its business digitally and connect with more viewers globally.” ■