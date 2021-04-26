Univision in Long-Term Digital Deal with Google

Univision said it has made a multi-year deal to use products and services from Google to make its media businesses more digital.

The deal includes Univision using Google’s cloud to consolidate its multiple digital distribution platforms and run production and data applications.

Univision will also take advantage of Google’s Android, Android TV OS, YouTube, Google Play, Google Ad Manager and Google Search.

Over its eight-year life, the deal is reportedly worth $1 billion.

"At Univision, we've set out to be the most important global Spanish-language media company, and our partnership with Google is a critical piece of our transformation," said Wade Davis, CEO of Univision. "By leveraging Google's technology platform and expertise, we will transform our infrastructure to bring our customers an enhanced media experience."

Google will also help Univision expand its growing streaming offerings, allowing the company to reach more consumers on the devices of their choice, wherever they are in the world.

Univision will use Google Ad Manager for ad decisioning globally and Google's Dynamic Ad Insertion for its new streaming service PrendeTV and future video-on-demand offerings.

Univision will also distribute its content and services on Google Play across Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.