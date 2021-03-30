Univision Launches Ad-Supported Streaming Service, PrendeTV

Univision has launched its new ad-supported streaming service, PrendeTV.

The Spanish-language broadcaster’s new free-to-consumer platform includes 40 channels and more than 10,000 hours of VOD content from Univison and Televisa, as well as programming partners including Banijay, Blue Ant Media, Calinos, Caracol, Cisneros, Filmrise, Globo, Nelvana and RCN.

The service also launches with national brand sponsors including Chase, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Toyota, Universal Pictures, Verizon and Walmart.

Distribution includes support on Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as gadgets from Google (Android TV and Android mobile) and Apple (Apple TV and iOS mobile). Roku is coming online in the coming weeks, Univision said.

“The launch of PrendeTV signals a new transformation era for Univision as we expand our already dominant position in U.S. hispanic broadcasting into the AVOD streaming market and build on our leadership as the largest Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S.,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision, in a statement. “Anchored by our exclusive Univision and Televisa programming, we’ve brought together the best content providers, brands and distribution partners to create an unrivaled service for U.S. Hispanics in a way that only Univision can.”

Univision was acquired late last year by a group of investors including former Viacom CFO Wade Davis.

Ahead of its May upfront presentation, the new management team last week presented itself to Madison Avenue, billing Univision as “America’s Hispanic Super Brand.”

Univision said that hispanic consumers over-index in streaming usage and reflect 19% of the total U.S. population with 63 million people and a GDP of $2.1 trillion.