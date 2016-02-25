Broadcasters Foundation to Honor Eddie Fritts With Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award

Related: Elvis Duran Named Host of Broadcasters Foundation’s 2016 Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will present Eddie Fritts with the 2016 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award at its annual breakfast April 20 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The award goes to a person in broadcasting whose work epitomizes community service, advocacy, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Fritts, who spent 23 years as president and CEO of NAB, launched in March 2006 The Fritts Group, which offers counsel to telecommunication companies. An inductee in the B&C Hall of Fame and winner of the NAB’s Distinguished Service Award, Fritts has also been honored with the Foundation’s Golden Mike and Chairman’s Award.

The Broadcasters Foundation, which provides aid to broadcasters in need, previously announced Bob Pittman as the 2016 Golden Mike Award recipient and the handful of 2016 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Award honorees.