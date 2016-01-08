Bob Pittman Earns Broadcasters Foundation of America's 2016 Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America announced Thursday that Bob Pittman will be the 2016 Golden Mike Award recipient.

Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., will receive the honor Feb. 29 at a gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual gala raises money to benefit the foundation, which offers aid to broadcasters in need.

“Bob is an extraordinary broadcaster,” said Dan Mason, vice chairman of the foundation. “As an architect of today’s iHeartMedia, Bob’s focus on innovation and his deep belief in broadcast radio has expanded radio into new areas and platforms, and we are proud to recognize his contributions to broadcasting.”

Pittman, who started his career in radio at age 15 and programmed numerous radio stations, such as WNBC in New York, led the team that created MTV and has served as CEO of MTV Networks, AOL Networks, Six Flags Theme Parks, Quantum Media, Century 21 Real Estate and Time Warner Enterprises in addition to COO of AOL Time Warner.

An inductee in the Advertising Hall of Fame and the B&C Hall of Fame, Pittman chairs the poverty-fighting Robin Hood Foundation and New York’s Public Theater.

“Radio reaches more Americans than any other medium, the best friend in the seat next to them and their trusted companion and information source across multiple platforms,” Pittman said. “I feel extremely fortunate to be in broadcasting during the most exciting time in our industry’s history. I am grateful to the Broadcasters Foundation for this honor, and I thank them for their deep commitment to supporting our broadcast colleagues in their times of need.”