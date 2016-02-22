Broadcasters Foundation Names 2016 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Award Honorees

Related: Elvis Duran Named Host of Broadcasters Foundation’s 2016 Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has unveiled the recipients of the 2016 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Awards. The honorees are Ray Cole, president and COO, Citadel Communications; Mike Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO, Dispatch Broadcast Group; Scott Herman, COO, CBS Radio; Paul Karpowicz, president and CEO, Meredith Broadcasting Group; Peter Smyth, chairman and CEO, Greater Media; and Julie Talbott, president, Premiere Radio Networks.

The awards, named in honor of legendary broadcaster Ward L. Quaal, recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and community. They will be presented at the foundation’s annual breakfast April 20 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Related: Bob Pittman Earns Broadcasters Foundation of America's 2016 Golden Mike Award

The complimentary breakfast is sponsored by Frank N. Magid Associates, Marketron, NAB, TVB, the National Association of Media Brokers and the Radio Advertising Bureau.

The Broadcasters Foundation provides aid to broadcasters in need.