Elvis Duran Named Host of Broadcasters Foundation’s 2016 Golden Mike Award

Elvis Duran has been named host of the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2016 Golden Mike Award on Feb. 29.

Duran is host of the country’s most listened-to top 40 morning radio show, iHeartMedia’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. The foundation previously announced iHeartMedia chairman and CEO Bob Pittman will be honored with the Golden Mike Award at the ceremony in New York City.

Additionally, Jarl Mohn, president and CEO of NPR, and John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises, have joined the lineup as presenters, while country music star Cam will perform at the black-tie gala.

The annual gala fundraiser benefits the foundation, which provides aid to broadcasters in need.