BritBox Int’l Hires Marketing Exec Robert Schildhouse

BritBox International appointed Robert Schildhouse as executive VP, North America , and general manager, group marketing services.

Shildhouse most recently was chief content officer for the Airtime social app. Before that, he was executive VP, business development with the CBS Global Distribution Group and co-head, content acquisition at Hulu.

He replaces Emily Powers, who left BritBox earlier this year.

Schildhouse will report to Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International, and will lead business development, commercial relationships, programming and performance marketing for BritBox North America. He will also oversee central marketing services, led by Nada Arnot, senior VP, marketing North America and group marketing services.

“As we continue to drive the growth and strong momentum of our North America business, Robert will bring his proven expertise in leading innovative streaming and content businesses to our organization. It’s an exciting and pivotal time for BritBox and I’m thrilled to be adding him to our passionate team, bringing the best of British to North America,” Sakaan said.

“I’ve admired BritBox’s unique offer and programming for some time, and how the business has gone from strength to strength globally and built such loyal fandom,” Schildhouse added “I can’t wait to help drive its further growth across North America, in BritBox’s exciting next chapter, working with Reemah and her talented team, and our partners at BBC Studios and ITV.” ■