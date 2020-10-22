BritBox Promotes Powers to Replace Sriraman

Two weeks after CEO Soumya Sriraman announced plans to leave BritBox , the streaming services said it is promoting Emily Powers to executive VP and head of BritBox North America.

Powers had been senior VP and commercial head at BritBox and was a member of the original team that launched the joint venture between BBC and ITV that streams British TV shows to the U.S. and Canada.

Powers is also overseeing the business operations for the launch of BritBox in Australia.

“Emily is one of the core team that developed and launched BritBox in North America and has played a large part in BritBox’s ongoing success over the last four years. Her strategic vision and extensive experience in video-on-demand make her a natural choice for the role and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as she leads BritBox into an exciting new era,” said Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV.

Powers joined BBC Studios in 2012. Before that she was director of business development at NBCUniversal’s digital distribution group.

“I look forward to guiding the growth of BritBox in North America. Over the past five years I have had the privilege of being part of the senior team that has transformed BritBox from an initial concept to a hit service with more than 1.5 million subscribers, which in turn has laid the foundation for global expansion,” Powers said. “In this new role, I will look for innovative ways to continue fostering the service’s success.”