BritBox CEO Sriraman Leaving Streaming Service

BritBox, the streaming joint venture of BBC Studios and ITV, said that CEO Soumya Sriraman is stepping down, effective at the end of the month.

New leadership is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the partners said.

Sriraman helped build and launch BritBox, which grew to 1.5 million subscribers, exceeding targets.

“Soumya is a trailblazer. Her experience, leadership, and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today,” said Rebecca Glashow, president, BBC Studios – Americas, and Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director, ITV, in a statement.

“I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story - from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it! I am so proud of my team who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey and I now look forward to my next chapter,” said Sriraman.

Before BritBox, Sriraman was executive VP of Franchise and Digital Enterprises at BBC Studios - Americas,