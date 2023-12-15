BritBox App Made Available on Vizio Smart TVs

BritBox, the streaming service that specializes in entertainment from the U.K., said its app is now available directly on Vizio smart TVs.

"Vizio is pleased to collaborate with BritBox and provide our users access to the premium British subscription app,” said Seta Goldstein, senior director of business development and partnerships at Vizio. “With the addition of BritBox, Vizo is expanding the availability of fan-favorite British entertainment, giving audiences even more TV shows and movies to enjoy and discover.”

Vizio users will be able to subscribe to BritBox for $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year and check out the service during a free seven-day trial.

“BritBox is committed to providing exceptional British content to audiences around the world. We're thrilled to work with Vizio to bring the incredible lineup of BritBox films and series to millions of households,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International, which is owned by BBC Studios and ITV.

“Our content is consistently enriched, providing an ever-evolving entertainment experience for viewers,“ Sakaan said. “With a diverse selection of titles spanning from crime to comedy, we will further enhance Vizio’s entertainment offering with the best of British TV.”

BritBox originals include the drama Sherwood, starring David Morrissey and Lesley Manville; the biopic Stonehouse, starring Matthew Macfadyen; the crime drama Beyond-Paradise, featuring Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton; The Confessions of Frannie Langton, from the award-winning novel by Sara Collins; the crime thriller Payback, starring Morven Christie and Peter Mullan; and the recently launched Archie, a limited series covering the formative years of Hollywood superstar Cary Grant, starring Jason Isaacs and written and executive produced by screenwriter Jeff Pope.