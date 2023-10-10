BBC Studios Launches 5 FAST Channels on Freevee

BBC Studios said it made a deal with Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform to launch five new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in the U.S. on October 17.

The new FAST channels will debut exclusively on Freevee. They are: BBC Comedy, BBC Gameshows, BBC Sci-Fi, BBC Travel and Silent Witness/New Tricks.

The channels will feature more than 1,000 hours of British content. Titles include The Catherine Tate Show, Misfits and Without Limits.

“With an extensive catalog spanning countless genres, we’re uniquely positioned to curate new entertainment experiences, that leverage the best of our fan-favored British content, for every type of Audience,” said Beth Anderson, GM and senior VP, FAST and VOD sales North America and Latin America for BBC Studios, said.

“As more and more viewers discover the joys of discovering classic TV shows on FAST platforms, we’re delighted to debut our new suite of customized channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.,“ Anderson said. “FAST is becoming a larger part of the TV-viewing landscape, and we’re committed to meeting the demand and growing our FAST footprint here in the U.S.”