BritBox Claims More Than 3.4 Million Streaming Subs

BritBox International said it now how more than 3.4 million subscribers globally.

Owned by BBC Studios and ITV, BritBox says its sub count is up 15% since the beginning of the year.

Britbox also said it has acquired rights to two seasons of the BBC’s drama Blue Lights in the U.S. and Canada.

The series follow probationary recruits at the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The first season appeared earlier this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

Blue LIghts was directed by Gilles Bannier, co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

A second six-episode season has been announced by the BBC.