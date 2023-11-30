BritBox Claims More Than 3.4 Million Streaming Subs
Service adds two seasons of BBC drama ‘Blue Lights’
BritBox International said it now how more than 3.4 million subscribers globally.
Owned by BBC Studios and ITV, BritBox says its sub count is up 15% since the beginning of the year.
Britbox also said it has acquired rights to two seasons of the BBC’s drama Blue Lights in the U.S. and Canada.
The series follow probationary recruits at the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Belfast.
The first season appeared earlier this year on BBC One and iPlayer.
Blue LIghts was directed by Gilles Bannier, co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.
A second six-episode season has been announced by the BBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.