‘Breeders’ Season Three on FX May 9
By Michael Malone published
Parenting isn’t easy, according to Martin Freeman’s Paul
Comedy Breeders premieres season three on FX May 9. Exploring the challenges of modern parenting, Breeders has Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in the cast. There are ten episodes.
Episodes turn up on Hulu the day after their FX premiere.
Season three begins days after season two concluded, with the Worsley family reeling from teenager Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his father, Paul (Freeman). Paul has moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He finds the simpler life has its appeal.
Meanwhile, Ally (Haggard) has her own problems, including work, early menopause and her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).
Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. Simon Blackwell is the showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
