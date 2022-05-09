‘Breeders’ Season Three on FX May 9

Comedy Breeders premieres season three on FX May 9. Exploring the challenges of modern parenting, Breeders has Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in the cast. There are ten episodes.

Episodes turn up on Hulu the day after their FX premiere.

Season three begins days after season two concluded, with the Worsley family reeling from teenager Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his father, Paul (Freeman). Paul has moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He finds the simpler life has its appeal.

Meanwhile, Ally (Haggard) has her own problems, including work, early menopause and her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. Simon Blackwell is the showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. ■