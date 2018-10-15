FX Orders Martin Freeman’s ‘Breeders’ to Series

FX has ordered the comedy Breeders to series. Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star. The 10-episode first season will premiere in 2020. It is being produced by FX Productions, Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions.

Breeders “exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there,” according to FX. Freeman, who starred in FX drama Fargo, plays a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was.

“Martin Freeman is an incredibly versatile artist who is perfectly paired with the wonderfully talented Daisy Haggard in Breeders,” said Nick Grad, who is president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, alongside Eric Schrier. “We enjoyed working with Martin on the first installment of Fargo and are delighted that he is executive producing along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. We also appreciate the chance to partner with Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions to bring this new comedy series to audiences worldwide.”

Blackwell is showrunner. He created Breeders, along with Addison and Freeman. The three are executive producers, along with Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Michael Wiggs.

“I am very excited about making Breeders, to the point of being told to go to bed and stop showing off,” said Blackwell.

Added Addison, “It’s a treat to be cooking up stuff with my old comrade Simon Blackwell and the peerless Martin Freeman. We’re very excited that FX and Sky have agreed to finance what is effectively us working through some of our own issues in the form of ten half-hour sitcom episodes. Usually you have to pay for your own therapy.”