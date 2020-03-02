Parenting Comedy ‘Breeders’ Starts on FX

FX dark comedy Breeders premieres March 2. Martin Freeman co-created the show and stars along with Daisy Haggard. There are 10 episodes.

FX Productions, Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions produce the show, about the challenges of parenthood.

Breeders “exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apologetically angry enough to want to send them there,” according to FX. Freeman, who starred in the first season of Fargo on FX, plays a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was.

Haggard stars in Showtime series Back to Life.

Michael McKean plays the estranged father of Haggard’s Ally.

Simon Blackwell is showrunner. He created Breeders, along with Freeman and Chris Addison. The three are executive producers, along with Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Michael Wiggs.

“It’s a treat to be cooking up stuff with my old comrade Simon Blackwell and the peerless Martin Freeman,” said Addison. “We’re very excited that FX and Sky have agreed to finance what is effectively us working through some of our own issues in the form of ten half-hour sitcom episodes. Usually you have to pay for your own therapy.”