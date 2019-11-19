Showtime Orders Season Two of ‘Back to Life’

Showtime has ordered a second season of comedy Back to Life. A co-production with BBC Three, the show was created by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon. Haggard stars.

Back to Life premiered Oct. 6. Season one has six episodes. The season finale is Nov. 24.

“Back to Life is a charming, funny and introspective comedy that resonates beautifully with Showtime viewers,” said Jana Winograde, Showtime president of entertainment. “With such sharp writing and sensitive, winning performances from Daisy and the cast, we are confident that this gem from across the pond has even more delights to share with us in season two.”

Haggard plays Miri Matteson, who after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into life in the town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie and Christine Bottomley are also in the cast.

“Laura and I are delighted that Showtime and the BBC are giving us a chance to continue Miri’s story,” said Haggard. “There’s so much more to tell, and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that!”

Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures executive produce Back to Life along with Haggard, Solon and Sarah Hammond.

“The reception that Back to Life has received has been amazing,” said Harry Williams, managing director, Two Brothers Pictures. “Daisy and Laura are those rare writers that can make you laugh and cry in equal measure – which is a wonderful quality. We can't wait for fans to see what they have in store for Miri this time around.”