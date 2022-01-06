Bounce Postpones Trumpet Awards Amid Growing COVID-19 Cases

Bounce , the digital broadcast network serving African American viewers, said it is rescheduling the 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards because of the growing number of cases of COVID-19.

The move follows the decision by CBS and the Recording Academy to postpone the Grammy Awards Show because of the spread of the omicron variant. The Grammys were scheduled to take place January 31.

The Trumpet Awards were scheduled to be held in-person at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on January 15 and air January 19 on Bounce, one of E.W. Scripps’ national networks.

A new date for the Trumpet Awards has not yet been determined.

“We are taking appropriate cautionary steps to protect honorees, attendees and all associated with the production from COVID,” said Cheryle Harrison, head of Bounce. “Resilience and perseverance are the cornerstones upon which the Trumpet Awards were built by the legendary Ms. Xernona Clayton, founder of the event, and we do believe the show must–and will–go on. We are working with the Dolby Theatre and the schedules of our honorees on a new date.”

The Trumpet Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments of African Americans.

The 2022 honorees include actor Courtney B. Vance, producer and director Stan Lathan, singer and actor Tyrese Gibson, 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-Garde, Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and artist and educator Princess Sarah Culberson.