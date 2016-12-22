Bounce TV Acquires The Trumpet Awards

Bounce TV said it acquired the assets for the Trumpet Awards, which celebrates achievements by African Americans.

The network, which is carried on the secondary digital channels of broadcast stations, will televise the 25th anniversary edition of the Trumpet Awards on Jan. 29 at 9 p.m.

Bounce TV will syndicate the awards show to TV stations around the country and broadcasters internationally after the premiere.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xernona Clayton, founder and executive producer of the Trumpet Awards, will become chairman emeritus of the awards and continue to play an active role in the event. Ms. Clayton will remain president and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation.

Bounce TV televised the awards last year. In 2015, they were on TV One.

The Trumpet Awards were originally presented by Turner Broadcasting in 1993.

Bounce TV also hired Jeff Johnson to the newly-created position of VP of community outreach.

Johnson, previously executive director of community interest for Turner Broadcasting’s WPCH-TV in Atlanta, will manage the multiple relationships within The Trumpet Awards effort throughout the year and develop the network’s public affairs initiatives and partnerships with community organizations.

“Bounce will continue the legacy of the Trumpet Awards and everything Xernona has lovingly created, while driving growth and scale across the next 25 years and beyond,” said ambassador Andrew Young, cofounder of Bounce TV. Young is also a board member of The Trumpet Foundation.

The black-tie Trumpet Awards ceremony will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hosts and talent will be announced shortly.

Bounce TV executive VP of original programming Elizabeth Kealoha will executive produce the telecast with Bounce TV senior VP of original programming Ri-Karlo Handy in charge of music and performances. Abbey MacDonald, director of originals will handle talent for the event.

Bounce TV is available in more than 94 million homes in the U.S. and 93% of all African-American television homes.