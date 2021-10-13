Scripps Moves Spelling Bee to Ion, Bounce From ESPN

The Spelling Bee has been on ESPN networks since 1994

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it is moving the Scripps National Spelling Bee to two of its over-the-air networks — Ion and Bounce — from ESPN’s cable channels.

Scripps said the move will make the spelling competition available to its widest audience in its nearly 100-year history.

The 2022 national competition will air live on June 2. Scripps also plans to make it available via cable and streaming.

The Bee was launched in 1925 and has been on ESPN channels since 1994.

“The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a beloved American treasure enjoyed by generations of participants and viewers annually. The time is right to bring the iconic competition back to broadcast television, the media platform accessible for free to nearly every American viewer across the country,” Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson said. “As the Bee’s viewership expands through the diverse and fast-growing audiences of Ion and Bounce, it is better positioned to connect with the next generation of spellers watching along.”