Boomerang Set to Stream New ‘Care Bears’ Feb. 1

Kids’ subscription service Boomerang said it will begin streaming its new Care Bears animated series on Feb. 1.

Boomerang released a trailer for Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, which gives fans a first look at characters including their new nemesis Bluster.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic has been created by Cloudco Entertainment.

Boomerang launched as a TV network in 2000. Turner and Warner Bros. launched the Boomerang subscription service in 2017. Both companies are now part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.

The Care Bears are based on characters created for American Greetings greeting cards in 1981. They first appeared on TV in 1985 and were featured in a series that aired on ABC until 1988. They made a previous comeback with CBS in 2007 and Netflix in 2015.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_nYwdK2QiU[/embed]