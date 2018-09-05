New ‘Care Bears' Series Coming to Boomerang Streaming Service

The Care Bears are coming back and new episodes featuring the characters in 2D animation will appear on Boomerang, WarnerMedia's subscription streaming service.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic is currently being produced by Cloudco Entertainment. The first order includes 48 11-minute regular episodes, two 22 minute specials and a group of 20 20 second shorts.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic sends the Care Bears on the road for the first time, exploring never-before-seen areas surrounding Care-a-lot called The Silver Lining.

“We swung for the fences to give the bears the best and most compelling storytelling, animation and broadcaster home,” said Cloudco Entertainment president Sean Gorman. “I am super-proud of the result and thank our own internal team as well as our production partners for their immeasurable hard work and support.”

Boomerang’s social channels this month will reveal the look fo key characters from Unlock the Magic. As part of a national promotional campaign episodes of the new series will appear on the Boomerang TV network for a limited time after the premiere on the streaming service.

Boomerang launched as a TV network in 2000. Turner and Warner Bros. launched the Boomerang subscription service in 2017.