‘Blockbuster’: What You Should Know About the New Netflix Series

Blockbuster, a series about the last Blockbuster Video store in America, debuts on Netflix November 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are in the cast.

Park plays Timmy Yoon, who owns the last Blockbuster standing, and fights to stay relevant. Fumero plays Eliza, a girl he’s had a long-time crush on, who works at his video shop.

“The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection,” according to Netflix.

There are ten episodes.

Vanessa Ramos is co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Also exec producing are Jackie Clarke, David Caspe and John David & John Fox for Davis Entertainment.

Smoove Operator

Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez and J.B. Smoove are also in the cast. Smoove plays Percy, who owns the local strip mall and party store, is friends with Timmy, and whose daughter works at the Blockbuster.

Park was in Fresh Off the Boat and WandaVision and Fumero was in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Reviews for the series have been lukewarm. “If there is any nostalgic charm left in the physical film rental experience, Blockbuster on Netflix doesn’t have the energy to celebrate it in full,” said The Guardian. (opens in new tab)

The Last Blockbuster, IRL

A 2020 documentary, The Last Blockbuster, detailed the last surviving store in the chain. That shop is located in Bend, Oregon, and remains in business. Taylor Morden directed the documentary.

Blockbuster Corporate filed for bankruptcy in 2010. It had over 9,000 shops in 2004 to 1,700 at the time of its filing.

Dish Network acquired Blockbuster out of bankruptcy in 2011 for $320 million. In 2013, it shuttered the remaining 300 shops. ■