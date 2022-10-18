Chicken Soup Orders New J.B. Smoove Reality Show for Redbox and Crackle
The recently expanded mini-conglomerate partners with Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures for series that will run across both its AVOD platforms
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is partnering with Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures to produce a reality show starring comedian J.B. Smoove that will run across both its Redbox and Crackle ad-supported streaming platforms.
Premiering in late 2023, Chicken Soup describes Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove as "Dinner for Five meets Celebrity Poker over a pool table." Smoove, best known these days for playing Larry David's live-in sidekick on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, will be joined by his celebrity friends who talk shop around a pool table. "No topic is off limits, including current events and other celebrities," a Chicken Soup press release stated.
The series is being funded through Publicis Media’s $25 million “Inclusion Investment Fund” to increase diverse content creation.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired Crackle from Sony in late 2020. And over the spring, it added financially distressed Redbox Entertainment to its portfolio.
“The brand integrations into these series are an organic way for companies to reach audiences that are no longer watching linear TV. We look forward to announcing additional projects soon,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
The two companies previously partnered on Inside the Black Box, which features conversations, performances, workshops and discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry.
Added Kerry Bianchi, Global CEO for APEX Exchange: “Our partnership on Inside the Black Box embedded our client in a seamless and authentic way that also reflected who they are as a brand. Finding quality programming that engages consumers and naturally ties to the ethos of our clients’ brands is a win-win for everyone.”
