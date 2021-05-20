'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Final Season Premieres on NBC Aug. 12

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins on NBC Aug. 12, airing at 8 and 8:30 p.m. The comedy will air each Thursday in those time slots.

Andy Samberg plays Det. Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher portrays uber-serious Capt. Raymond Holt. In the new season, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz and Joel McKinnon Miller are also in the cast.

In season seven, Brooklyn Nine-Nine reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in viewers 18-49 and 9.5 million total viewers, according to NBC.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Universal Television produces it along with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.