Blending Art And Science, Vevo Curates Videos for Viewers, Sponsors

Vevo said it is employing data science to make its music video programming and advertising more impactful across a growing connected TV footprint.

The adoption of smart TVs is enabling Vevo to deliver niche programming to interested viewers and generate additional revenue through advanced advertising applications, the company said.

“Vevo is consistently working with various data models to maximize the commercial and promotional value of the music video, particularly on our linear TV channels, which offer a unique environment for showcasing and monetizing our curatorial expertise,” said Eyal Golshani, VP, data science at Vevo.

Vevo previously used AI to group music videos by mood .

“Now, we are adding another layer, applying similar capabilities to the visuals of our music videos,” said Golshani. “As the Vevo library continues to grow, these innovations help our dedicated programming and sales teams to surface and index content quickly, yet thoroughly.”

Working with artificial intelligence company Hive, each music video Vevo has been processed on a second-by-second basis to label elements such as logos, items and theme.

The tags are inputted into Vevo’s machine learning system, enabling it to group videos by keywords, such as beach or party, for either viewers or brands.

“Our data science team is one of Vevo’s greatest assets, and we are learning so much about our vast catalog through this new capability,” said Aneessa Steilen, VP, media and distribution marketing at Vevo.

“Advertisers are increasingly looking for ways to reach the right audience at the right time, and their targeting strategies have evolved to incorporate context and interests, especially as third-party cookies are deprecated. By being able to detect scenes, objects, and logos, we can purposefully bundle our content into more contextual, brand-suitable opportunities. From a National Pizza Day program to a sports pre-game hour, the synergies we can facilitate between brands and our custom programming will also keep audiences more engaged,” Steilen said.

Vevo’s free ad-supported streaming TV channels are available on platforms including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus. ■