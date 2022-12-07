Vevo Says Most-Viewed Artist Of 2022 Is Karol G

Music-video service Vevo said that Karol G was the most-viewed artist globally in 2022 with 2.76 billion views.

Karol G’s Provenza was the most watched video with 546.9 million views.

In its year end review, Vevo said that Lil Baby was the top artist in the U.S. for the third-consecutive year. The top video in the U.S. was We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto with 240 million views.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno was also the No. 2 video globally.

“Vevo is the music video destination for fans to discover and connect with artists of all genres and career stages. Seeing who and what has resonated with audiences at such a massive scale is nothing less than fascinating, because these annual insights create a snapshot of what’s trending and current in music, as well as what’s happening in pop culture overall. Fans come to Vevo to connect with their favorite artists, who shape everything from language to fashion to today’s social conversations – often through music videos,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming and marketing at Vevo.

Following Karol G among the top global artista were Shakira, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Eminem.

The U.S. top five has Lil Baby followed by Future, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift and Drake.

When popular artists die, viewing of their music tends to increase. On January 20, fan mourned Meat Loaf, and his catalog jumped tenfold, with I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) getting 38 times its usual views in the U.S.

Fans also remembered Taylor Hawkins, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio and Takeoff by playing their music. ■