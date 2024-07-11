Bill Belichick Joins ‘Inside the NFL’ for Season 2 on The CW

Bill Belichick, the legendary head coach who led the New England Patriots to eight Super Bowl wins, is joining Inside the NFL, which starts its second season on The CW August 30.

Belichick will serve as an analyst, appearing with Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long.

“Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW,” said CW Network president Dennis Miller. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”

The CW has been adding sports programming since it was acquired by Nexstar Media Group.

Belichick left the Patriots after last season.

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” said Bill Belichick. “I’ve always appreciated Inside the NFL’s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros — Ryan, Chris and Chad — this coming season.”

Inside the NFL is entering its 48th season. It appears every Friday night featuring analysis and game action captured by NFL Films cameras and microphones. The show debuted on HBO in 1977 and moved to Showtime in 2008, then Paramount Plus in 2021.

“Over the years, NFL Films and Coach Belichick have enjoyed a long and collaborative relationship,“ NFL Films senior producer and showrunner Steve Menzel said. “Adding his football mind to an already impressive roster on Inside the NFL presents an incredible creative opportunity.”