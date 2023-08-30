‘Inside the NFL’ Names Host on New Network

Ryan Clark has been named host of Inside the NFL. The weekly show has moved to The CW and debuts Tuesday, September 5. Clark won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Clark will be joined by former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnston and former Rams defensive end Chris Long, son of Howie Long.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Channing, Jay, Chad and Chris to The CW family as we prepare Inside the NFL for its broadcast television debut,” said Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network. “Not only do they all possess a deep understanding, knowledge and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table. Plus, they are not afraid to voice their opinions on any topic. This season of Inside the NFL will be a must-watch for all football fans.”

Besides his work on Monday Night Countdown, Clark regularly appears on ESPN’s NFL Live, First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter. In January 2022, he launched “The Pivot Podcast” with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

“Every day I showed up to work it was always about the next step… I dreamed of being a host, but not even in my wildest dreams did I think it would be the host of Inside the NFL,” said Clark. “I played against all the analysts who will be with me on Tuesday nights and always admired the way they approached the game of football. I’m excited to see that same passion poured into the new Inside the NFL now that we are all on the same team.”

Inside the NFL debuted on HBO in 1977. It moved to Showtime in 2008 and then Paramount Plus in 2021.

“We are so proud that Inside the NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years,” said Ross Ketover, senior executive, NFL Films. “Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.”

An NFL Films production, Inside the NFL is executive produced by Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow.