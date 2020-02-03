Berlamino Joins The CW as Head of Distribution

The CW said that it has named Betty Ellen Berlamino as executive VP, distribution.

Berlamino joins The CW from CBS Television Stations, where she’d been senior VP, director of sales, since 2015. The CW is a joint venture of ViacomCBS and AT&T.

She will report to CW CEO Mark Pedowitz. The CW’s affiliate marketing activities will be jointly managed by Berlamino and Rick Haskins, promoted last week to president, streaming & chief brand officer.

Berlamino succeeds Chris Brooks.

“In an ever-evolving broadcast television distribution landscape, our partnerships with our affiliate stations continue to be critical to the success of our overall business strategy. Betty Ellen is the ideal executive to lead The CW’s distribution efforts as we look for new ways to grow and enhance our network distribution platforms,” said Pedowitz. “Betty Ellen’s industry knowledge, relationships and local media experience will make her an invaluable addition to The CW’s leadership team.”

Before 2015, Berlamino was president and general manager of WLNY-TV, New York, where she handled the integration of the station into the CBS portfolio. Prior to CBS she spent 17 years with WPIX-TV, the CW affiliate in New York, advancing to general manager. She started her career in local sales in Los Angeles at KCOP-TV.