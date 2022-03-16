Benjamin Hall, Fox News Reporter Injured in Ukraine, is ‘Safe’
By Michael Malone published
Two colleagues killed in attack outside Kyiv
Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was injured in an attack in Ukraine earlier this week, is “safe,” according to Suzanne Scott, Fox News president/CEO, and is out of the country.
“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” said Scott in a memo to employees. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family.”
Fox News consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and photographer Pierre Zakrzewski were killed, and Hall injured, when the vehicle they were in March 14 outside of Kyiv was struck by incoming fire.
Scott asked Fox News staffers to “please continue to keep [Hall] in your prayers.” ■
