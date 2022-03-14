Benjamin Hall, Fox News Correspondent, Hospitalized in Ukraine
By Michael Malone published
Reporter injured outside of Kyiv
Benjamin Hall, correspondent at Fox News, was injured while reporting outside of Kyiv. Hall has been hospitalized. He was named State Department correspondent at Fox News late last year.
“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in an internal memo. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers." ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
