Benjamin Hall, Fox News Correspondent, Hospitalized in Ukraine

Benjamin Hall, correspondent at Fox News, was injured while reporting outside of Kyiv. Hall has been hospitalized. He was named State Department correspondent at Fox News late last year.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in an internal memo. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers." ■