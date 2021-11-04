Fox News Taps Benjamin Hall to Cover State Department

Fox News Channel has named Benjamin Hall as its State Department correspondent. Hall, who had been a London-based a foreign affairs correspondent for the cable news network, will relocate to Washington, while Alex Hogan, who had been a network correspondent in New York, will become London correspondent.

Rich Edson, who has been FNC's State Department correspondent, will now cover politics, border issues and breaking news.

Hall brings varied international experience to his new role. Before joining FNC, he was a Middle East and Africa war correspondent for the New York Times, BBC, Agence France-Presse and others. He is also author of Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army.

Edson joined FNC in 2015 from co-owned Fox Business Network and had been State Department correspondent since 2017.

Hogan joined FNC in 2020 as a general assignment reporter. Her resume includes reporting and anchoring for independent WFMZ Allentown, Pa., and reporting for CBS affiliate WTAJ Altoona, Pa.