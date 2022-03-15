Fox News Consultant Sasha Kuvshynova Killed in Ukraine

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was consulting for Fox News in Ukraine, was killed in the same attack that killed Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall March 14.

Kuvshynova was 24. A vehicle transporting Kuvshynova, Zakrzewski and Hall was struck by incoming fire.

“She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News CEO, in a statement. “She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

Fox News reporters in Ukraine described Kuvshynova as “a joy to work with,” Scott said.

“Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave. Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories and she fulfilled that through her journalism.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said that the Fox team was attacked by mortars fired by the Russians. A former Fox News 'fixer' told CPU that the Fox team's care was clearly labeled "Press."

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova in Ukraine while they were working with Fox News, and we are hoping that correspondent Benjamin Hall recovers from his injuries,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, in a statement. “Reporting on this war is a vital public service, and it has already claimed the lives of at least two other journalists in just a few weeks. Ukrainian and Russian authorities must do their utmost to ensure safety of all journalists, and to thoroughly investigate attacks on the press.”

Ireland's prime minister tweeted (https://twitter.com/MichealMartinTD/status/1503767266315411465) that he was "deeply disturbed" by Zakrzewski's death. ■

John Eggerton contributed to this report