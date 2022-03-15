Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Photographer, Killed in Ukraine
By Michael Malone published
Vehicle fired upon outside of Kyiv
Pierre Zakrzewski, photographer at Fox News, has died in Ukraine. Zakrzewski was working with correspondent Benjamin Hall when their vehicle was fired upon outside of Kyiv March 14.
He was 55.
Based in London, Zakrzewski had a long tenure at Fox News, and covered stories in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other hotspots.
“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News CEO. “His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field–from photographer to engineer to editor to producer–and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular–everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.” ■
