Benjamin Hall, Fox News Correspondent Injured in Ukraine, Making ‘Remarkable’ Progress

Benjamin Hall gets a visit from Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace. (Image credit: Fox News)

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was seriously injured while reporting in Ukraine March 14, has made “remarkable” progress, according to Suzanne Scott, Fox News president/CEO.

Hall remains at Brooke Army Medical Center outside San Antonio. Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News president and executive editor, showed up at the hospital recently to give Hall, who turns 40 July 23, a birthday card.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was consulting for Fox News in Ukraine, and Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski were killed in the attack that wounded Hall.

"He looks incredible given everything he has endured, and he is truly an inspiration," Scott said in a memo to staff that ran in People. She added that Hall’s “progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable."

Hall was named Fox News State Department correspondent in November.

"He is looking forward to returning home to be with his wife, children, and chocolate Labrador retriever in the near future," added Scott. "He also looks forward to returning to his Fox family and to the work he loves. We are excited for that day as well." ■