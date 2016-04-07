Ben Silverman Named CoCEO at Propagate

Ben Silverman is reuniting with Howard T. Owens at Propagate Content, which has received an additional investment from A+E Networks.

Silverman, former chairman of entertainment for NBC, was most recently with Electus, a partnership with Barry Diller's IAC.

Owens, former president of National Geographic Channels, formed Propagate last year with funds from A+E. Silverman and Owens previously worked together at Reveille, which produced The Office, Ugly Betty and The Biggest Loser, and William Morris.

With Silverman, Propagate plans to expand its programming slate to include the development, production and distribution of scripted series, and non-scripted content for all platforms.

"I am thrilled to partner with people who know and understand content, and believe in the transformation taking place in media and technology. I love starting and building companies while at the same time creating and enriching global culture," Silverman said in a statement. "Howard is a brilliant executive with an incredible work ethic and great taste, and he shares a creative led vision for a global content platform. It is an incredible time for story tellers and we are thrilled to reunite backed by friends who love story telling as much as we do."

Silverman brings scripted projects to Propagate, including Isn't that Rich? with ABC Studios, Red Team for Amazon, and a Latin cultural documentary produced with Gina Rodriguez and Morgan Spurlock.

Propagate has partnered with musician Will.i.am and Apple on an unscripted series about app developers, which will be Apple TV's first original TV series.

Propagate has other TV series in production including several for A+E Networks including Evil Geniuses and What the… for History, My So-Called Simple Life for FYI and a series for Lifetime profiling Vivica A. Fox.

"As a global media company, A+E Networks' number one priority is diversifying our content offerings, and investing in Propagate is a key part of this strategy," said Nancy Dubuc, CEO of A+E Networks, a joint venture of Disney and Hearst. "I have always admired Ben and Howard's long and lucrative track record of building thriving businesses together. They are two of Hollywood's most impressive and prolific producers and we are very much looking forward to our successful partnership as they develop and produce multi-platform content for the global marketplace."

Propagate is also making Animal ER for National Geographic Wild.

"There is no media leader who sees around corners with more creative clarity than Ben. His creative and business track records are second to none in the world of TV and Digital Content," said Owens. "Ben's skill at leading, inspiring, and managing creatives always results in creating companies that are best-in-class worldwide in premium content creation and alternative distribution models."

Former A+E executive David McKillop, who joined Propagate last year as chief creative officer, has left to return to New York, but will work with the company on some projects.