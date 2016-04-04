Clarke Named Ad Sales Chief for WE tv and IFC

AMC Networks said that senior VP Allison Clarke has been given added responsibility of overseeing ad sales for both IFC and WE tv.

Clarke had been responsible for WE tv before the realignment. She reports to Scott Collins, executive VP of ad sales for AMC Networks and works closely with IFC’s VPs of ad sales Tim Philbin and Tony Song.

“Allison is a true professional who has made a tremendous contribution to the company through her work driving sales results at WE tv,” said Collins. “We are pleased to be expanding her role through this strategic realignment and adding oversight of IFC, another national network that works incredibly hard for our ad partners. WE tv and IFC are two of the most inventive and ad-friendly networks on television, with great prospects for growth under Allison’s leadership and the efforts of this unified ad sales team.”

Clarke joined AMC Networks in 2008. Previously she’d been with NBCUniversal and MTV Networks.