C-SPAN Names Weinstein VP of Digital Media

C-SPAN has named Richard Weinstein VP of digital media.

Weinstein, who had been managing editor, will be responsible for all strategy and operations of all online content.

Weinstein has been with C-SPAN since 1986, most recently overseeing daily event coverage and productions.

"Richard brings to his new role excellent management skills plus extensive editorial and C-SPAN mission depth," said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain in a statement. "He has intricate knowledge of our internal content management systems plus a longstanding interest in innovation."

Succeeding Weinstein as managing editor will be Ben O'Connell, who had been managing producer of events and has been a producer with the public affairs networks since 2001.

In addition, Prof. Robert X. Browning, director of the C-SPAN archives at Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind., has been named executive director. The multiple Peabody award-winning archive now totals over 221,000 hours of programming.

C-SPAN is a suite of public service networks created and supported by the cable industry.