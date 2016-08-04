B&C Hall of Fame Class of 2016 Set

The 2016 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame—held on Oct. 18, 2016 at the Waldorf Asotria in New York City—has set its class of pioneers, visionaries and stars of broadcasting.

Honorees for the 26th annual edition include: Robert Kraft, founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots, who will receive the Chairman's Award; Monica Gadsby, CEO, Latin America, Publicis One; The CW President Mark Pedowitz; Peter Liguori, CEO and president of Tribune Media; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, CBS Syndication; Kevin Reilly, president, TBS and TNT and chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment; Stuart Sucherman, chairman, Sucherman Group; Michael Powell, president and CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Jay Sures, managing director, United Talent Agency; Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and president, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios; Keith Turner, president, advertising sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc.; and Turner’s Inside the NBA.

“Each year the Hall of Fame gala continues to grow bigger and more exciting,” said Bill McGorry, chairman of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “It is an honor to add these industry leaders to the prestigious group of inductees we have recognized in our long and storied history.”

“The broadcast industry is led by extraordinarily talented builders and visionaries,” added Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable. “It is a privilege to recognize these honorees and we look forward to celebrating with them this October.”

For more on the Hall of Fame, which is part of NewBay Media's NYC Television and Video Week, go to bchalloffame.com.

A portion of the net proceeds go to the Broadcasters Foundation of America and The Paley Center for Media.