NYC Television & Video Week Returns Oct. 17-20, 2016

NYC Television & Video Week has been set for Oct. 17-20, 2016 with sessions taking place at TimesCenter, the Waldorf Astoria and the Grand Hyatt.

The fourth annual event features the addition of “Video” to its name as well as the new VR 20/20 Summit.

This year’s show also includes the 26th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame as well as conferences such as Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, and the Hispanic Television Summit.

"This show continues to evolve to become a can’t-miss destination for over 2,400 leaders throughout all facets of the television industry,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, NewBay Media. “The addition of the Virtual Reality 20/20 conference to our stable of proven solutions-oriented summits will help lead the discussion on ways that this high-profile new technology can have a meaningful impact in the television business."

NYC Television & Video Week is presented by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, and Next TV.

For more information, including the preliminary lineup, and to register, go to nyctvweek.com.