CW’s Mark Pedowitz Named to 26th Annual B&C Hall of Fame

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, will be inducted into the 26th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Pedowitz has helmed the network since 2011 and during his tenure has shepherded such critically acclaimed series as Arrow, The Flash, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

He joins previously announced inductees Peter Liguori, CEO and president of Tribune Media; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, CBS Syndication; Kevin Reilly, president, TBS and TNT and chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment; Stuart Sucherman, chairman, Sucherman Group; Michael Powell, president and CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Jay Sures, managing director, United Talent Agency; Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment abd president, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios; Keith Turner, president, advertising sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc.; and Turner’s Inside the NBA.

The 2016 class will be feted on Oct. 18, 2016 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

For more on B&C's Hall of Fame, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, go to bchalloffame.com.