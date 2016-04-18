Peter Liguori Named to 26th Annual ‘B&C’ Hall of Fame Class

Peter Liguori, CEO and president of Tribune Media, will be inducted into the 26th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

The Tribune chief took over the Chicago-based media company in January 2013, not long after its emergence from bankruptcy. During his tenure he has led a push toward content with Tribune-owned network WGN America launching original series Salem, Manhattan, Underground and Outsiders.

He previously had exec stints at Discovery Communications and Fox Broadcasting.

Liguori will be feted, along with other top TV executives in the 2016 class, on Oct. 18, 2016 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

