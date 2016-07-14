Patriots Owner Robert Kraft to Receive B&C Hall of Fame Chairman’s Award

Robert Kraft, founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots, will receive the 2016 Chairman’s Award at the 26th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Kraft, who will be feted at the Hall of Fame gala on Oct. 18, first started in broadcasting in 1982 as an investor in New England Television Corp. before gaining control of Boston’s WNAC-TV, now WHDH, in 1986. The mogul bought the Patriots in 1994 and has since served as chairman of the NFL’s Broadcast Committee. He also was one of three founders of Major League Soccer in 1996.

The Kraft Group’s holdings include the New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and more than 100 private equity investments.

The 2016 B&C Hall of Fame class includes The CW President Mark Pedowitz; Peter Liguori, CEO and president of Tribune Media; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, CBS Syndication; Kevin Reilly, president, TBS and TNT and chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment; Stuart Sucherman, chairman, Sucherman Group; Michael Powell, president and CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Jay Sures, managing director, United Talent Agency; Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment abd president, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios; Keith Turner, president, advertising sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc.; and Turner’s Inside the NBA.

The 26th annual event, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television and Video Week, takes place Oct. 18 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

For more on the Hall of Fame, go to bchalloffame.com.